29-year-old Nigerian-British makes history as UK’s youngest mayor

Princess Opeyemi Bright has been inaugurated as the youngest mayor in the United Kingdom after assuming office as the First Citizen of the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham.

At 29, Bright’s appointment marks a historic milestone for both the Nigerian diaspora and youth representation in British politics. Her inauguration on Friday, May 16, drew widespread attention as a symbol of diversity and the increasing global footprint of Nigerians in public service.

“This is nothing short of God’s grace,” Bright said in her acceptance speech. “I’m proud to serve my borough, and as a proud Nigerian, I will represent my heritage with humility and excellence. May this journey inspire others to lead, serve, and rise.”

Born in the United Kingdom to Nigerian parents, Bright began her political career at the age of 22 when she was elected as a councillor. Over the past seven years, she has focused on youth empowerment, social inclusion and economic opportunity within her local community.

She follows in the footsteps of her mother, Dr. Councillor Afolasade Bright, who served as Civic Mayor of Hackney between 2006 and 2007. Her father, Pastor Gbolahan Bright MBE, is a senior minister in the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Bright’s achievement is the latest in a growing list of Nigerians making waves in global politics. Other prominent figures include UK Secretary of State Kemi Badenoch, Labour MP Chi Onwurah, Canadian Minister Uzoma Asagwara, and U.S. Congresswoman Esther Agbaje.