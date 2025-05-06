Pope Francis was humanitarian, his successor must be chosen without prejudices – Peter Oboh

The ex-British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has said that the late Pope Francis was a unique leader of the Catholic faith that cares for the poor and immigrants worldwide.

Recall that Pope Francis, the most recent pope, passed on April 21, kicking off the ritual to install a new one.

Peter Oboh, now a minister of God, said: “Now that Pope Francis is buried, a new pope must by chosen within few days.

“Many people are hoping the new pope will come from their various continents. Even the United States, US’s president, Mr. Trump, who is not a Catholic, said he won’t mind if the new Pope comes from the US.

“Even myself, if I have to make a choice I will not mind a British Pope, or a Nigerian Pope or an African Pope, even a Philippino.

“The truth is making a new Pope is in the hands of the Cardinals, and not in the hands of the Holy Spirit as being claimed by them.

“If God chooses for them, they may not like it. God may choose a ‘small’ priest who is on a risky mission in Gaza or in the Sudanese civil war or in northern Nigeria where Boko Haram fighters are holding the people to ransom.

“It is on record that of the 266 popes the Catholic faith has had, 217 are Italian. That doesn’t correspond to the Biblical injunction of Acts 10 v 34 to 35, that makes in clear that God is not prejudiced in choice making.

“Sometimes in life, when we make our own choice, God will allow it. A Pope from Africa, or the USA or United Kingdom, or the Philippines or any Asian country, or even Australia will be better at this time that the world has agreed to fight against making choices based on racial or gender prejudices,” Peter Oboh concluded.

