23-year-old female undergraduate allegedly shot dead in Makurdi

A 23-year-old Student of Federal University Wukari, Taraba state, Miss Emmanuella Ahenjir, has been reportedly shot dead by yet to be identified Police personnel at the Wurukum roundabout, Makurdi.

An eyewitness disclosed that the 200 level student of Business Management was killed Friday morning by police personnel on patrol at the popular Wurukum roundabout when they opened fire on the vehicle conveying her from the Gyado Villa area of the town.

According to the witness, “the girl and a young male driver were in the vehicle around 7:30 a.m. when the incident happened.

“They were driving from the Gyado Villa part of the town and got to Wurukum when Police personnel at the checkpoint suddenly flagged down the Toyota car they were driving in, and when the boy driving the vehicle couldn’t stop the vehicle, the police personnel allegedly opened fire on the car.

“Sadly the girl was hit by bullet, she was rushed to the hospital unfortunately she died from the bullet wound after losing so much blood.”

It was gathered that the incident has already triggered tension in Makurdi town with several groups and Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, threatening mass protest if justice was not done and the police personnel responsible brought to justice.

A Gender Rights Activist, Ukan Kurugh, in his reaction, warned that Makurdi might face a lockdown from next Tuesday if the State Police Command fails to do justice to the matter.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Catherine Anene, could not be reached for comments.

