21-yr-old female gunrunner nabbed with 481 rounds of ammunition in Nasarawa

The Nigeria Police Force

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has announced the arrest of a 21-year-old suspected female arms runner who was en route to supply ammunition to terrorists in local government areas known for terror activities.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Nasarawa State Command, SP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Lafia, the state capital.

According to Nansel, the arrest followed credible intelligence indicating that Fatima Salisu, a native of Funtua in Katsina State, was intercepted in the Azuba area of Lafia. She was allegedly transporting a large cache of ammunition through Keana and Doma LGAs, en route to deliver the consignment to criminal elements in Katsina.

“Acting swiftly on the intelligence tip-off, Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima J. Mohammed, ordered the immediate deployment of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit,” Nansel said.

The operation led to the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of 400 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition and 81 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition.

The suspect is currently in custody and undergoing interrogation as investigators work to dismantle the arms trafficking network and trace its connections to armed banditry and terrorism.

The Police described the arrest as a significant step in the ongoing fight against illegal arms proliferation and crime in the region.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to ridding the state of crime and urged members of the public to continue providing security agencies with timely and credible information.