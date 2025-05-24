2027:Tinubu, Oborevwori eill be victorious – Ojo-Ede

Dr. Maurice Ojo-Ede, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed confidence that the party will emerge victorious in the 2027 elections.

Speaking at the APC National Summit in Abuja, Ojo-Ede attributed the party’s prospects to its beneficial policies and programs for Nigerians.

He specifically highlighted President Tinubu’s efforts in empowering youths and investing in infrastructure, which he believes have earned the party significant goodwill.

Ojo-Ede also noted that any coalition aimed at undermining President Tinubu’s potential second term would face strong opposition from Nigerians who appreciate the administration’s achievements.

Regarding Delta State, Ojo-Ede praised Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s decision to join the APC, describing it as a significant boost to the party’s strength in the state.

He expressed optimism about the governor’s chances in the 2027 governorship election, stating that it would be a “walkover” for Oborevwori given his accomplishments and the party’s unity.