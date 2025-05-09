2027: Why S/East will reward Tinubu with votes – Umahi

By John Alechenu, ABUJA

The Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi, has said the entire South East will overwhelmingly reciprocate President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering love for Ndigbo with their votes during the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

Umahi made the pledge while expressing gratitude to the president for his state visit to Anambra State, where he commissioned some projects, yesterday.

Umahi, according to his special adviser (media), Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, on Friday, described the president’s visit to the South East as a demonstration of his inclusive style of governance.

He said, “Mr President’s sense of inclusive leadership and commitment to an egalitarian nation speaks volumes in his words during the event, ‘Anambra has huge potential, and with Soludo, we can all work together to fast-track the vision.

“We will continue to partner with your state to deliver shared prosperity to Ndi Anambra and all Nigerians.”

According to Orji, “The minister deeply appreciates Mr President and assures him that as a people of gratitude, Anambra State and indeed the South East will continue to cherish and honour him and will overwhelmingly reciprocate his unwavering love for Ndigbo in the 2027 general elections.

“He expresses gratitude to Mr President for prioritising South East in the national development architecture of the Renewed Hope administration and for guaranteeing its actualisation in policy and implementation.

“By Mr President’s words in Anambra State, ‘We are working to build critical infrastructure — roads, rail, and power — and ensure that every corner of Nigeria, including Anambra, feels the impact of governance that works.”

He further said, “The Presidential Power Initiative and the ongoing digital economy drive will open more doors for the resourceful people of this state.

The minister maintained that Mr President has continued to inspire generations of Nigerian nationalities with a purposeful and inclusive leadership, and this underpins his sense of egalitarianism.