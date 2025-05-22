2027: Why Obi must reject Atiku’s deal – Group

Peter Obi

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Supporters of Peter Obi from Nigeria’s North-Central region have advised the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate against considering a joint single-term ticket with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, citing concerns about ethical alignment and potential reputational risks.

The group, operating under the banner North-Central Region of Nigeria Supporters for Mr. Peter Obi, described such an alliance as potentially detrimental to Obi’s integrity and the broader movement for a new Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Chairman Bitrus Samuel and Secretary Murtala Ndagi, the group expressed reservations about the potential partnership, particularly in light of historical controversies and allegations surrounding Atiku.

“Mr. Obi, your steadfast commitment to transparency, accountability, and the upliftment of the Nigerian populace stands in contrast to the controversies associated with Mr. Abubakar,” the statement read.

The group emphasized the importance of Obi’s credibility, referencing past allegations against Atiku, including claims of financial impropriety and a Senate inquiry that recommended his prosecution.

“Recent developments paint a complex picture of a political figure with a history of contentious issues,” they stated.

The group argued that aligning with Atiku could risk alienating Obi’s support base, particularly in the North-Central region, where trust in political leaders has been strained by years of governance challenges.

They continued, “Many of us have placed our faith in you as a leader who embodies integrity and accountability. Accepting a vice-presidential role under Atiku’s banner could create disillusionment among your supporters.”

Further concerns were raised about Atiku’s alleged involvement in financial irregularities in the United States, as well as broader accusations related to governance and security.

The group cautioned, “In a nation grappling with insecurity, the perception of a leader with a controversial past could have significant implications for our collective stability.”

The statement also underscored the broader implications of such an alliance for Nigeria’s political future.

“Our shared aspiration for a new Nigeria, built on good governance, must not be compromised. Integrity is essential in a nation striving for reform and renewal,” they wrote.

While acknowledging the potential political advantages of such a partnership, the group urged Obi to prioritize long-term principles over short-term gains.

“The path to true leadership often requires difficult choices. We hope Mr. Obi will choose a path that aligns with the values we hold dear,” they stated.

The group reaffirmed their support for Obi as a symbol of hope, reform, and clean governance.

“We stand united in our quest for a better Nigeria,” they declared.