2027: Tinubu’s endorsements fake, not what Nigerians want — Atiku, PDP

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — FORMER Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, dismissed recent endorsements for President Bola Tinubu by governors and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, calling them a sign of panic and desperation.

While the former Vice President expressed confidence in the coalition’s ability to defeat the APC in the 2027 elections, the PDP pointed to widespread dissatisfaction with Tinubu’s governance and economic policies.

Mazi Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar, stated that the coalition remains unfazed by the endorsements, likening the situation to a student who has prepared thoroughly for an examination.

He said: “When you’ve prepared diligently for an exam, you can sleep soundly the night before, waking up assured of success. That’s the position of our coalition.

“Nigerians are the ultimate judges. Their endorsements will determine the outcome, not the political manoeuvrings of the ruling party. The recent endorsements reveal the panicked state of this administration. Insecurity is at an unprecedented level, with territories being reclaimed by insurgents in Borno State and other regions. The cost of living is unbearable. Families struggle to feed themselves, access healthcare, or send their children to school. As school fees are due, many are weighed down by these burdens. Yet, the government has done little to address these challenges, choosing instead to focus on political games.”

He also accused Tinubu’s administration of using anti-corruption agencies to pressure opposition figures into joining the APC.

“These defections are not driven by ideology or preference for the APC. Politicians are being held hostage and compelled to defect. Some of these individuals are being targeted for corruption, both by former governors and the current administration. They are being pressured to pay a ransom, which manifests as defections. This is what happened in Delta State and elsewhere. Even the so-called ‘quiet bomb’ that has been hinted at is a result of crimes committed by their predecessors. These are being used as leverage to shake them down, hold them hostage, and negotiate their defection to the ruling party.”

On his part, the National Organising Secretary of the PDP, Alhaji Umar Bature, said endorsements don’t guarantee victory.

He recalled that former President Goodluck Jonathan had the endorsements of 21 governors in 2014 but still lost the election.

Bature said: “Tinubu has 22 endorsements. There’s nothing to worry about. It’s just a matter of time. The issue isn’t endorsement; the issue is whether you’ve done the right thing for the country. Endorsements are merely cosmetic. People resort to them when they know they’re not serving the interests of the people they claim to represent.

“There is no crisis. Members are simply expressing their views. If they say they want to leave the party, time will tell. These matters will resolve themselves.”