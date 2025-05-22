2027: Tinubu’s adoption as APC standard bearer evidence of panic – CUPP

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP) has described the adoption of President Bola Tinubu as the sole candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 presidential election as a sign of internal panic within the ruling party.

CUPP National Spokesperson, Chief Peter Ameh, made this assertion in response to the APC’s endorsement of Tinubu for a second term, just two years into his first tenure.

Ameh said, “The recent motion at the APC National Summit, where the Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum moved for President Tinubu to be adopted as the sole candidate for 2027 — seconded by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna — has raised serious concerns among Nigerians.”

He noted that the move reflects anxiety within the APC ranks amidst widespread dissatisfaction with the economic hardship facing the country.

“This adoption does not reflect the will of the Nigerian people, whose votes will ultimately determine the outcome of the 2027 election,” Ameh said.

He further described the development as a signal of the APC’s growing disconnect from ordinary Nigerians and a desperate attempt to preempt electoral rejection.

“The actions of the APC appear to stem from fear. Nigerians are enduring severe economic hardship, and this move reeks of an attempt to suppress democratic competition,” he stated.

CUPP warned that the mistakes of the 2023 elections would not be repeated in 2027, stressing that Nigerians remain determined to resist any attempt to rig or subvert the democratic process.

“The Nigerian electorate will not be silenced. We will ensure our voices are heard through the power of our votes,” Ameh declared.

He called on Nigerians to remain vigilant in protecting democracy and preparing for what he described as a defining moment in 2027.