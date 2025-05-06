2027: Tinubu yet to deliver on promises – Mulade tells praise singers, politicians

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BOMADI — Prominent Niger Delta environmental and human rights activist, Chief Sheriff Mulade, has urged political praise singers and job seekers to stop distracting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that the president has yet to fulfill the electioneering promises made during the 2023 general elections.

Chief Mulade, who holds the title of Ibe-Sorimowei of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, made the call in a statement on Monday. He cautioned that sycophantic endorsements and superficial support were being driven by personal interests rather than genuine concern for national development.

“It is imperative to state that the President is barely two years in office and has not delivered on his electioneering promises. Yet, he is being distracted by individuals promoting selfish interests rather than focusing on the needs of the masses,” he said.

“Praise singing and mischievous endorsements by political jobbers are not helping Mr. President—they are distractions he does not need at this time,” he added.

Mulade warned political actors against diverting attention from governance toward premature campaigns for the 2027 general elections, which are still over two years away.

“I appeal to highly placed Nigerians to stop distracting Mr. President. These distractions are aimed at protecting their positions and contracts at the expense of national development,” he stated.

The activist called on all well-meaning Nigerians to prioritize national interest over personal gain and avoid actions detrimental to the well-being of the people.

He also urged President Tinubu to remain focused on the Renewed Hope Agenda, tackling critical issues such as insecurity, economic hardship, poor governance, and the oppression of ordinary Nigerians.

“It is worth noting that President Tinubu does not need these distractions or political endorsements to be re-elected—what he needs is to deliver on his campaign promises to Nigerians,” Mulade concluded.