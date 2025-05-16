2027: SDP consolidates, appoints Uba, Abubakar, Bello as NWC members

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has appointed key leaders to fill vacant positions at the party’s national secretariat.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, the appointments were made in accordance with the SDP Constitution and the mandate given to the NWC by the National Convention.

Aiyenigba explained that the NWC meeting, chaired by the National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, led to the appointment of three prominent members into strategic leadership roles aimed at strengthening the party.

New Appointments: Senator Ugochukwu Uba – Deputy National Chairman (South)

From Anambra State, South-East Zone.

A scholar, public servant, and politician, Uba served as the Director-General and later Honourable Commissioner in Anambra State during the SDP administration of the late Governor Chukwuemeka Ezeife in 1992.

He was also a member of the Centre for Democratic Studies (CDS) under Professor Omo Omoruyi during the IBB regime.

Uba represented Anambra South as a Senator from 2003 to 2007, serving as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Marine Transport and contributing to the passage of the Cabotage Act.

He holds a first-class Bachelor’s degree and a Ph.D. in Political Science and was a senior lecturer at the University of Abuja until 2021.

Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar – Deputy National Chairman (North)

From Gombe State, North-East Zone.

An acclaimed statistician with a Master’s in International Affairs and Diplomacy and a Ph.D. in Political Economy and Development.

He served as the SDP’s pioneer National Secretary from 2010 to 2015 and was the party’s Governorship Candidate in Gombe State in 2011.

Abubakar also chaired the SDP Convention Planning Committee in 2011 and was the pioneer Director-General of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Nigeria.

Mr. Hussani Ado Bello – National Financial Secretary

From Kano State, North-West Zone.

A chartered accountant and retired civil servant from both the Federal and Kano Civil Service Commissions.

Currently a Finance and Tax Consultant, as well as a Public Relations Strategist.

He previously served as the SDP State Chairman of Kano in 2018, the Organizing Secretary of Kano State IPAC in 2019, and Chairman of the Forum of SDP State Chairmen in 2020.

Aiyenigba announced that the appointments, effective from May 15, 2025, were validly conducted and aimed at fortifying the party’s leadership structure as it prepares for the 2027 elections.