2027: Provision of dividends of democracy will encourage voter participation – NNPP

By Adeola Badru

A Southwest chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has identified the lack of democratic dividends as a key factor fueling voter apathy in Nigeria.

His remarks followed a recent proposal by the House of Representatives to make voting compulsory for Nigerians. Ajadi, however, argued that compelling citizens to vote is not the solution.

“Voter apathy is a result of the failure of the political ruling class to provide dividends of democracy to the populace,” he said in a statement released on Sunday.

He stressed that when citizens see tangible benefits from democratic governance, their willingness to participate in elections naturally increases.

“When the people see the dividends of democracy, they will be willing to vote during the elections,” he added.

Ajadi urged lawmakers and political leaders to prioritise the needs of the electorate, highlighting the disconnect between politicians’ substantial earnings and the absence of basic public services.

“When people only hear about the huge salaries of the political class and get nothing in terms of security, health, and education, they tend to ask themselves why they actually went out to vote,” he noted.

The NNPP chieftain suggested that incentives could help boost voter turnout.

“If we introduce benefits like reductions in medical, electricity, and other social amenities bills for holders of voter cards and those who regularly vote, this may encourage the electorate.”

On the proposed compulsory voting bill, Ajadi said, “It is not the right move. What lawmakers should have done is to ask why there is voter apathy.”

He recalled that during the Second Republic, voter participation was high because the government provided services such as free healthcare, education, and rural development.

“The solution to voter apathy is not the use of force but the provision of dividends of democracy to the people,” he stated.

Ajadi also suggested financial incentives for voter cardholders to further encourage participation.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct credible elections that reflect the will of the people.

“Many are discouraged from participating because they believe the electoral commission will not be diligent in their duties.”

Ajadi concluded by urging political leaders to redouble their efforts in prioritising the masses.

“If you do more for the people, they will willingly come out to vote.”