2027: South-West should produce all presidential candidates, South-East in 2031 – Lamido

The leader of Arewa Summit International, Dr. Bashir Lamido, has called for the South West to produce all presidential candidates for the 2027 elections, while advocating that the South East should take the same opportunity in 2031.

Speaking during a high-level political dialogue on zoning and national cohesion held in Abuja on Friday , Dr. Lamido emphasised that this rotational approach would promote unity, fairness, and long-term political stability across Nigeria.

“For the sake of equity, national integration, and the stability of our democracy, we believe the South West should present all presidential candidates in 2027. Then, come 2031, the South East – which has long awaited its turn – should be given the full platform to produce the next president,” Lamido stated.

Arewa Summit International, under Dr. Lamido’s leadership, has become a leading northern-based political think tank known for its pan-Nigerian vision and commitment to bridging regional divides.

He further stressed that the proposal is not about excluding any group, but rather about setting a national precedent for justice and inclusion.

“This is not just about politics. It’s about healing, trust-building, and showing every Nigerian that they belong to the same nation. People may ask, what about the north? It should be the turn of the north in 2031. They forget that the North has spent more years leading the country than any other region.

“It is just right to balance the leadership across the regions. We are only hoping that in 2031, the South East should be extended same national compliments as we are hopeful to do for South West in 2027.” he said.