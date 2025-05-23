2027: Osun East PDP senatorial leaders endorse Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- Osun East Senatorial leaders of PDP have endorsed President Bola Tinubu as their sole and legitimate presidential candidate for the 2027 General Elections, noting that there is no vacancy at Aso Rock Villa.

In a communique made available to journalists at the end of their monthly meeting held at Ilase-Ijesa by the Senatorial leader, Hon. Akindele Famuyide (Jagu), the PDP leaders affirmed their unwavering support for President Tinubu and Governor Ademola Adeleke’s continued leadership.

He said, “Osun East PDP unanimously declared their endorsement of President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke for a second term in office come 2026 and 2027 respectively.”

The leaders hailed the president’s transformative infrastructure projects and sound economic policies, which have already begun to yield tangible benefits, most notably the significant reduction in food prices and marked improvements in national security.

Famuyide, who called on the president to sustain his relentless drive towards delivering even greater achievements for Nigeria’s future, said, “This overwhelming endorsement goes beyond mere symbolism; it is a clear reflection of genuine confidence and satisfaction with President Tinubu and Governor Adeleke’s delivery of democratic dividends. There is no credible opposition within our ranks the entire Osun East bloc stands resolutely united behind this historic decision.”