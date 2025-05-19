2027: Obidients refute reports linking Peter Obi to VP deal with Atiku

Peter Obi

John Alechenu

ABUJA: The Obidient Movement has refuted reports linking the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, to an alleged pact with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to serve as running mate for the 2027

polls.

Director, Strategic Communications of the movement, Nana Kazaure, in a statement made public in Abuja, on Monday, said the refutal became necessary in the light of suggestions that Mr. Obi has accepted an offer to serve as Vice Presidential candidate in a proposed coalition of opposition parties.

Kazaure said, “The Obidient Movement has been inundated with calls from our members within and outside the country, including other members of the public, regarding a media publication claiming that our principal, Peter Obi, has been offered the running mate position to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the new coalition being formed ahead of 2027.

“Even as we know that the publication is imaginary to the author, we are tempted not to ignore it because of the possible far-reaching misconception it will have in the public space.

“While frank and cordial engagements with our partners and stakeholders towards a coalition continue amicably, the Obidient Movement would like to state emphatically that there is no truth or basis to the reports whatsoever.

“Without any risk of contradiction, we would like to reiterate that Mr Obi has maintained that his objective and his involvement in a coalition, is to provide a united front against and to tackle issues of bad governance, corruption, hunger, poverty, poor healthcare, out of school children and the myriad of other problems daily afflicting the people of Nigeria.

“We want politics that is progressive, standing firmly with the people and serving the great people of Nigeria and not politics just for the sake of grabbing power.

“At this point in time, Mr Peter Obi remains in the Labour party, and if ever this changes, he will make that announcement himself.

“The Obidient Movement would like to advise against sensationalism and speculation on these matters. At this difficult time, all Nigerians and the Media, inclusive, should emphasise and contribute to building a better country.”