2027: Northerners opposed to Tinubu are seeking patronage, recognition — Arewa Youth Consultative Forum

…Says It’s Too Early to Judge Tinubu, Slams El-Rufai for Trying to Speak for the North

…Asserts Buhari’s 8 Years Brought More Pain Than Progress to the North

By Soni Daniel, Editor, Northern Region

As some northern voices rise in opposition to President Bola Tinubu’s potential re-election in 2027, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has dismissed them as self-seeking individuals frustrated by a lack of recognition and patronage from the current administration.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Vanguard on Tuesday, AYCF President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, labeled these northern critics as political opportunists who have lost relevance and now depend on social media to stay visible.

Yerima specifically criticized former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, accusing him of being embittered over not securing a ministerial role in Tinubu’s administration and attempting to speak for the entire north to maintain political relevance.

“People like El-Rufai should be ignored because he cannot speak for the north. He was governor of Kaduna State for eight years, and he should be bold enough to show what he accomplished for the people,” Yerima stated.

He argued that El-Rufai’s recent public posturing was driven by personal disappointment, not genuine concern for the north.

“The man is clearly angry that Tinubu did not appoint him as a minister. He should forget it and move on. He should not give the erroneous impression that he represents the north or can determine its direction in 2027,” Yerima added.

The AYCF leader emphasized that it is premature to judge Tinubu’s performance after less than two years in office, urging critics to allow him to complete his first term before drawing conclusions.

“We knew from the beginning that Tinubu’s tenure would be tough. He inherited challenges that couldn’t be solved in a single year. Let’s not heat up the polity just because certain people haven’t been given their preferred positions,” he said.

Buhari’s 8 Years: More Pain Than Progress

Yerima also criticized former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, claiming that Buhari’s eight-year tenure brought more suffering than value to the north. He noted that the removal of fuel subsidies, which has significantly increased the cost of living, was initiated under Buhari, not Tinubu.

“The record is clear. It is Buhari who removed the fuel subsidy; Tinubu only had the courage to pronounce it. You cannot give life to what is not in the budget,” Yerima explained.

He added that while the economic situation is undeniably harsh, Tinubu should be given room to address these challenges instead of being prematurely judged.

Addressing the lingering security issues in the north, Shettima argued that insecurity is a global phenomenon, not unique to Nigeria.

“Insecurity is a global wave that does not only blow in Nigeria. It goes up at some points and comes down at others. It is not peculiar to Nigeria,” he concluded.