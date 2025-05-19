2027: Nigerian Youth Coalition demands Muslim-Christian presidential ticket for national unity

As preparations for the 2027 general elections gather momentum, the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) has called on political parties across the country to adopt a religiously balanced presidential ticket, warning that the continued exclusion of Christians in top leadership positions threatens national cohesion.

In a press release issued on Monday, CONYL, which represents millions of young Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones, said the 2023 Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, while politically calculated, left many Christian citizens feeling “alienated, sidelined, and underrepresented.”

“Nigeria is a country founded on diversity, mutual respect, and a balance of interests. Our national leadership must reflect these values,” the statement read.

Signed by Comrade Goodluck Ibem, President General of the coalition, the group emphasized that religion remains deeply embedded in Nigeria’s identity, and urged political stakeholders to ensure that the 2027 presidential race offers Nigerians a Muslim-Christian or Christian-Muslim ticket.

“This is not just a political strategy—it is a moral imperative rooted in the need to restore national unity, peace, and religious equity,” CONYL stated.

The coalition argued that a balanced religious ticket would: Foster unity and inclusion by acknowledging Nigeria’s religious diversity. Promote peace and interfaith harmony, especially amid rising tensions. Address the imbalance of the past, particularly after the 2023 elections. Rebuild public trust by showing a commitment to fairness and inclusive governance.

CONYL noted that Nigerian youth, who represent the largest voting demographic, are increasingly disillusioned with divisive politics and yearn for leadership that unites rather than fragments the nation.

“Nigerian youth are tired of politics that divide. We seek leadership that unites,” the group stated. “A presidential ticket that reflects the two major religious faiths will restore equity, reflect democratic values, and strengthen our shared destiny as a nation.”

The coalition urged political parties, religious leaders, and civil society actors to support the demand for balanced representation, insisting that “a united Nigeria is a stronger Nigeria.”

CONYL concluded by expressing confidence in the “wisdom, patriotism, and commitment” of Nigeria’s leadership to steer the country toward greater inclusivity.