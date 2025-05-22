2027: NASS leadership endorses Tinubu

National Assembly.

The leadership of the National Assembly (NASS) on Thursday at the National Summit of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party, held in Abuja, endorsed President Bola Tinubu as their sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.



Sen. Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate, moved the endorsement, which was seconded by Hon. Tajudeen Abass, the Speaker of the House of Representatives.



This followed Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo, chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, earlier endorsed Tinubu as the sole candidate of the APC in 2027.



Akpabio moved that Tinubu should be adopted as the sole candidate of the APC for the Presidency in 2027.



“Nigerians are saying that because you have done a difficult job well, that it is time to reward you by sending you back to the Presidency for a second term in office,” he said.



Akpabio said the endorsement was based on Tinubu’s political sagacity. He said Tinubu had been able to set Nigeria on the path of growth, as confirmed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



He said Nigerians and people at the grassroots were very excited and that members of the National Assembly were also excited and had never had it so good.



Abass said he stood on behalf of 109 Senators, 360 members of the House of Representatives, and all 36 Speakers and their members to second the motion raised by the Senate president.

