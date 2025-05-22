2027: Makinde for president posters flood Kano

Gov Makinde

By Bashir Bello, Kano

As the 2027 general elections draw closer, campaign posters of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, have surfaced in various parts of Kano, sparking speculation about his potential presidential ambition.

The posters, bearing the logo of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the slogan “To Move Nigeria Forward 2027”, were prominently displayed at key locations across the ancient city, including the roundabout leading to Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), the Wappa area near the former Triumph newspaper office, and around the popular Dangi Bridge.

A youth group, the Nigeria Youths Awareness Group for Makinde 2027 (NYAG Makinde 2027), has claimed responsibility for the posters.

Speaking to journalists in Kano, the National Secretary of NYAG Makinde 2027, Lawal Abdullahi, said, “Based on the political permutations for the 2027 presidential election, only Governor Seyi Makinde has the capacity to move Nigeria forward. We call on all patriotic Nigerians, regardless of political affiliation, to support him.”

Abdullahi praised Makinde’s achievements in Oyo State, describing him as a focused and people-oriented administrator. “We’ve monitored his performance and are convinced he is the kind of leader Nigeria needs. Our movement has consulted with prominent politicians and stakeholders nationwide, and we’ve received overwhelming support.”

He added that the group is expanding its campaign across Northern Nigeria. “Posters, billboards, handbills, and other campaign materials are ready. Starting next week, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Borno, Yobe, and Gombe will be flooded with the Makinde 2027 message. Other states will follow.”

Although Governor Makinde has previously dismissed speculation about his presidential ambitions, he hinted that he would declare his intentions when the time is right. “I will push my agenda when the time comes; nobody can push it for me,” he was quoted as saying.

The emergence of the posters has further fueled public speculation about his potential candidacy.