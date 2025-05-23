2027: Katsina NASS members adopt Gov Radda for second term

Gov Dikko Radda of Katsina State.



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja



Ahead of the 2027 election, all members of the National Assembly representing Katsina State have officially endorsed Governor Umar Dikko Radda for a second term in office.



The governor’s endorsement by the All Progressives Congress, APC, has significantly boosted the governor’s re-election prospects.

At a meeting on Thursday night in Abuja, Honourable Sada Soli, representing the Jibia/Kaita Federal constituency, speaking on behalf of his colleagues in the House of Representatives, declared that they have unanimously endorsed Governor Radda for a second term.

Hon. Soli said the decision to support the governor was collective, stemming from their assessment of his performance and the widespread support expressed by their constituents across Katsina.

The legislators lauded Governor Radda’s leadership, describing it as purposeful and inclusive. They highlighted his administration’s substantial progress in critical areas such as tackling insecurity, implementing education reforms, boosting agriculture, promoting enterprise, and engaging communities.

He said, “It is with great pride and a deep sense of duty that we gather here today on behalf of our fellow members of the National Assembly from Katsina State to formally endorse His Excellency for a second time as governor of our state under the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2027 general elections.

“He has exhibited purposeful leadership with humility. His quest to secure the state, demonstrated educational reforms, community engagement, inclusive governance, and clear vision for the present and future of the state, as well as guaranteeing productive agriculture enterprise, have set the state on a new trajectory for a greater future.

“We, as elected representatives of the people of katsina state at the National Assembly, we have listened to the voices of our constituents, who have expressed their satisfaction with the performance of Umar Dikko Radda right now as governor of the state for his remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to the progress of the state.”

He said the efforts have set Katsina state on a clear path toward sustainable development and prosperity.

Further solidifying the endorsement, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua of Katsina Central Senatorial District formally seconded the motion on behalf of all three senators from the state.

He confirmed the senators’ full alignment with the House of Representatives’ position, jointly declaring Governor Radda as the APC’s sole governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The lawmakers pledged their unwavering loyalty and support to the governor’s re-election bid, urging all well-meaning citizens of Katsina State to unite behind the movement for continuity and progress.