2027: Gang up by Northerners can’t work against Tinubu – Oyo Guber aspirant, Agbaje

Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

THE chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State, Barrister Akeem Agbaje has said gang-up by the North against the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not work.

He said this just as he assured Nigerians that President Tinubu, being an expert, will turn the economy around for better.

According to him, there are indications that prices of things will crash before the end of the year.

While speaking with newsmen in his office in Ibadan, he hinted that one of the gubernatorial aspirants in the 2027 election is already boasting that he has been chosen as the party’s candidate.

While advising that internal democracy should be allowed in the election, he assured that members of the party will unite strongly against any imposition of candidate.

While expressing confidence that APC will win the 2027 governorship election in Oyo if the leaders of the party allow to run unhindered noted that since previous experiences had shown that imposition of candidates did not yield desired results, they should avoid repeating the same errors because it would surely end in failure.

“I believe that a united APC will resist the imposition of a governorship candidate on the party in Oyo State.We should learn from what happened in 2019 and 2023.

“I’m aware of a particular candidate going around the state telling anyone who cares to listen that the leadership of the party in Abuja has endorsed him as the party’s flag bearer for 2027 in Oyo State.

“This particular candidate has never identified with the people at the grassroots level. If the party proceeds with the rumoured endorsement, it should prepare itself for another round of failure.

“The people of Oyo State are tired of the PDP-led administration, but it is now left to the APC to do the needful.I believe a united APC will resist the imposition of a candidate. Everyone knows that imposing a candidate will not work this time around. Whoever is pushing for it is neither helping the aspirant nor the party—it is a recipe for losing the election”.

“In Oyo State, voters are more sophisticated than in any other state in the federation. During federal elections, they may vote in one direction, but they tend to change position during state elections. This happened in both 2019 and

people who elect the governor, not the party. The party leadership must always bear this in mind.”

Agbaje, who admitted that Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration did well in the area of security, took exception to some projects in the state saying they don’t have direct benefits for the people.

“As far as I’m concerned, Governor Makinde is doing very well in the area of security. Apart from normal localised crimes, there are no major security threats in the state.”