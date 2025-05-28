2027: Ex-presidential aspirant Ayom backs Tinubu’s endorsement

President Bola Tinubu.

—Says Truncating Reforms Would Be Tragic

—Urges Tinubu to Extend Support to Benue Governor, Fr. Alia

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — As the build-up to the 2027 presidential election intensifies, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former presidential aspirant, Chief Moses Ayom, has expressed strong support for the recent endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party’s sole candidate.

Ayom, who contested the APC presidential ticket in 2023, described the unanimous endorsement by 22 APC governors and members of the National Assembly as a clear indication that the President’s ongoing reforms are already yielding results across the country.

He stressed that it would be “tragic” for any new administration to truncate the economic and fiscal reforms initiated by President Tinubu, adding that the endorsement is both timely and necessary for policy continuity and national stability.

“President Tinubu deserves a second term to consolidate the positive reforms his administration has commenced,” Ayom said. “While the changes may have come with some initial pains, they are aimed at long-term national transformation. The President means well for our great country.”

Ayom, who also serves as the Managing Director/CEO of the Federal Housing Authority-KETTI Investment Company Ltd., cited Nigeria’s GDP growth rate of 3.86% in the last quarter of 2024 — the fastest in three years — as proof of progress. He projected growth to reach between 3.5% and 4.6% in 2025.

He further urged the President to extend his political support to Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, whose grassroots-driven reforms are already making significant impact within his first two years in office.

“The President needs committed, performing governors like Fr. Alia for his reforms to truly reach the grassroots,” Ayom said. “Fr. Alia has initiated and completed several impactful projects that are improving lives across Benue State.”

The former presidential hopeful also appealed to APC stakeholders and Nigerians across party lines to rally behind President Tinubu’s administration and its reform agenda.

Ayom concluded by encouraging the President to consider the Middle Belt region for the presidency after completing his constitutionally allowed two terms in 2031, noting the region’s strategic importance and contribution to national unity.