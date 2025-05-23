2027 election results have been written, democracy is gone — Sowore

•Speaks On May 29

By Nnasom David

One of Nigeria’s fiercest opposition voices, Omoyele Sowore, in this interview opens up on the Tinubu administration, the death of democratic ideals, the collapse of opposition politics, and why he doesn’t believe in elections.

Sowore also explains why he wouldn’t align with Labour Party or Peter Obi, and what Nigerians must do before 2027.

Excerpts:

What are your thoughts on the Tinubu-led government as we approach another Democracy Day?

My position on this government is not a thought—it’s a clear stance I’ve held long before the 2023 elections. Nigerians made a grave mistake voting Bola Tinubu into office. I said it before, and I’ll say it again: when Tinubu is done with this country, Nigerians will be begging to return to Buhari’s era. He has done irreparable damage—economically, socially, politically. He has crippled institutions, education, and democracy. Buhari killed Nigeria in eight years; Tinubu came, in two years he is burying it.

So, you don’t think there’s anything to celebrate on this Democracy Day?

Nothing. In fact, what Nigerians are whispering—dangerously—is that they no longer believe in democracy. The promises of democracy—free speech, credible elections, freedom to choose—have been destroyed. Today, people celebrate military dictators just to express their frustration. But to be clear, I don’t support military rules. What we have now is a shambolic democracy. We’ve been taken on a roller coaster ride by both military and civilian rulers.

The House of Representatives is proposing a law to make voting compulsory. Are you ready to stand against this law if it passes?

If you have to use threats to force people to vote, then democracy is dead. Democracy is about choice. You cannot force people to participate in a system they no longer believe in. That proposal is not about participation; it’s about forced legitimacy. They’re panicking because fewer people are voting, so they want to cook up numbers and call it turnout. The people making these laws already know I will stand against them. But they also know the law is not enforceable. You can’t force people to vote when you haven’t fixed the electoral process.

Some Nigerians describe you as too radical and uncompromising. What’s your response?

I don’t think I’m radical enough. People who say that haven’t studied history. Every meaningful change in this world came through so-called radicals. I will not water down my convictions to please those who want me to fit into a box. The louder voices online don’t represent the majority of Nigerians. Those who truly suffer in this country know what I stand for—and they agree.

Has the Revolution Now movement died down?

Not at all. Revolutions take time. The French Revolution took over 10 years. The American Revolution, Cuban, Chinese revolutions all took time. You don’t judge a revolution by how loud it is. You judge it by how persistent the message is.

And that message is still alive. More Nigerians are openly asking for change today than they did in 2019. That’s progress.

Your campaign against the IGP—how far have you gone with it?

It has achieved results. Over 1,000 illegally retained senior police officers have been forced out. Police officers who haven’t been promoted in 20 years are now getting promoted. It has created a shift. But the ultimate goal is to get the IGP to resign—he’s overstayed. We haven’t given up.

There’s concern that the opposition voice is dying. What’s your view?

That’s because what you call opposition isn’t opposition. Most of them are former APC or PDP members. They share the same ideology—or lack of one. Real opposition means clear ideological difference. What we have are political mercenaries looking for the best-paying camp.

Are you saying there’s no true opposition?

Exactly. Most of these defections are transactional. They’re not about values or service. If you dig deeper, you’ll realise they’re just fighting over how to share the loot, not about how to serve the people.

Are you running in 2027?

I get this question a lot. My answer remains the same: I’ve never stopped running. Whether it’s a campaign, a protest, a court battle—I’m always running for something. But if you’re asking about elections, I don’t believe in the current ballot system. The 2027 results are already written. The only thing that can change Nigeria is rebellion against the system, against another sham election, not against democracy, anyway..

But can rebellion work without alliances?

The alliance I care about is with the oppressed. They are the real majority. The 50 million registered voters who don’t vote—they’re my alliance. Not transactional coalitions built to chase power and money.

Let’s talk about Atiku. Is he still relevant in Nigerian politics?

Atiku is a man whose time has passed. But he’s still hanging around, hoping to be President. That’s all he cares about. Everything else is irrelevant to him.

Some Nigerians believe Tinubu is laying foundations for a better Nigeria. What do you say to that?

They are being deceived. There’s nothing good coming from this. Removing fuel subsidy, floating the naira—none of it benefits ordinary people. The naira is still collapsing. Prices are rising. If they say this is the “hard road to prosperity”, I say it’s a road to destruction.