2027: Buhari, Malami, others not leaving APC – Gov Sule

Gov Abdullahi Sule

Govenor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has dispel insinuations that former President Muhammadu Buhari, former Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, and others may leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the 2027 general election.

This is in reaction to speculations that members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc, were threatening to leave the (APC) for allegedly being sidelined by the current administration.

Sule stated this on Friday in Lafia at the grand reception in honour of the Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State, Labaran Magaji, by the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Nasarawa State chapter.

The governor, while commending the achievements of the APC administration under President Bola Tinubu, noted that those trying to divide the ranks of the party have failed.

“There is nothing like taking CPC away. Our father, former President Muhammadu Buhari is CPC, no other person.

“When he says CPC is with you, CPC is with you and the day he says CPC is not with you CPC is not with you. He keeps carrying his 12 million voters along with him anywhere he goes and he is not going anywhere from APC.

“Those trying to take away our good products from the APC will not succeed. They want to take Malami away, but let me tell you that Malami is going nowhere.

“That’s why we recently went to see Buhari in Kaduna and we said Baba you are not going anywhere.

“Malami sir, you are not going anywhere, we are going to build this house together.” Sule said.

Sule also revealed that 20 aspirants were already jostling for his position ahead of the 2027 election.

He maintained that he had no anointed candidate, saying that only God would decide who would succeed him as governor of Nasarawa State in 2027.

The governor pointed that that his administration had laid a solid economic foundation for the next administration to build upon, added that he would leave the state debt-free.

He said that the appointment of Magaji was due to his pedigree and excellent track record in public service.

In his remarks, Abubakar Malami, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, appreciated Gov. Sule for his foresight in appointing Magaji as SSG to drive his administration’s vision for the state.

He described Magaji as an all rounder, a technocrat per excellence, poised to drive Sule’s vision for a prosperous and united state through transparent governance.

Malami urged stakeholders to rally round Magaji to deliver on the administration’s vision for accountability, transparency and inclusive development in governance.

Also speaking, Alh. Safiyanu Andaha, Chairman of Nasarawa ALGON and Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Area, said the event was organised in solidarity with Magaji, given his proven record of excellent public service.

Andaha, who appreciated Governor Sule for finding Magaji worthy of the appointment, also pledged their unalloyed support to the administration.

On his part, Magaji, appreciated the leadership style of Governor Sule and his disposition towards the prudent and efficient management of the state’s resources for the benefit of the people.

He thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve in his administration.