2027: Barau, Ganduje insist ‘no vacancy in Aso Rock’ as Northwest APC endorses Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North West Zone has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its Presidential Candidate for the 2027 general elections, declaring there is no vacancy in Aso Rock Villa.

The declaration was made at its stakeholders meeting in Kaduna on Saturday, which had in attendance the National Chairman of the Party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, APC Governors from the zone, including Governors Uba Sani of Kaduna, Nasir Idris of Kebbi and Umar Namadi of Jigawa, Speaker House of Representatives, Dr Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, Ministers from the Zone, other stakeholders and party chieftains.

The Chairman of State Chapters of APC, state and federal legislators, as well as, heads of Federal Agencies, and senior political appointees, were also at the meeting.

The endorsement of the President was laid when the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, asked the gathering comprising prominent figures in the APC North West geopolitical zone, ” Aso Rock” ?, the crowd responded by saying” no vacancy.”

Senator Barau said, “So it is clear in 2027, we are going to have a landslide victory, inshallah.So let us continue on the way we are going. Let us continue to cooperate with one another, work with the president, work with everybody, cooperate amongst ourselves so that we have the desired victory.”

According to him, the defection of stalwarts of the opposition political parties to the APC was as a result of the performance of President Tinubu in addressing the challenges bedeviling the country.

“This is not happening just for nothing. There are reasons for this. What are the reasons? Number one is the performance of our dear president. The president, of course, inherited a lot of challenges, bedeviling our country. But he has come up with programs and policies to surmount these challenges.”

“Security challenges, economic challenges, name them. We’ve seen how he has dealt with our problem, our security problem—the security we’ve been facing in the North West. Several areas were not accessible before now. You could not go to some areas before now. But now you can go to some places, you can travel from Abuja to Kaduna.This was quite impossible before he came to power.”

“Similarly, before this administration, you could not go to Birnin Gwari, but life has returned to the area. The people have returned to their farmlands.Several areas that were not accessible are now accessible. We know we are not where we want to be. We are not there yet. We are not finally there yet. But it’s a work in progress. Mr President is working hard, day in and day out, to surmount this country’s insecurity problem, particularly in the North West. It is a work in progress. It is easy to have problems, but it’s not easy to solve the problems.”

“And of course, that is not alone. That is not the only reason why we are having these influxes to our party. The performance of our governors. Our governors are doing well, working day in, day out.”

“The National Chairman of our party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is leading all the party leaders in the country to bring about these improvements we are witnessing in APC. We are all here as brothers and sisters.”

“So let us continue to cooperate amongst ourselves, work amongst ourselves, do all that is humanly possible to bring about the needed development to our people so that our party can grow stronger and stronger.

“So that by 2027, we will not have any problem in making sure that we have the expected victory that we are beginning to see. Because as we speak, it looks as if you don’t have any other political party in the country, or even in the northwest. So it is always said.”

The National Chairman of the Party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje,said on the occasion that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to the development of the North West, the entire northern region and Nigeria.

According to him,Tinubu’s commitment has been demonstrated through his several intervention projects ranging from infrastructure, agriculture and social development across the Northern region, emphasizing that, establishment of North West Development Commission was a clear indication that, the President loves the North West Region.

“We have started seeing the light at the end of the tunnel”, Ganduje stated categorically that, there is no vacancy in Aso Rock Villa come 2027.

The Speaker ,Rt.Hon Tajudden Abbas who moved the motion for the endorsement of the President, said the defection of stalwarts of the opposition to the APC was an indication of the growing confidence of Nigerians on the party and President Tinubu.

“To enhance our election efforts, it is crucial to strengthen grassroots mobilization at the local level.Furthermore, as we look to the future, we must continue to integrate and involve more young people and women in the party, as they comprise a significant portion of the population. Their involvement is crucial for achieving future political success.”

“At the National Assembly, we are committed to championing legislation aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda, advancing bills on infrastructure financing and development, security reforms, and incentives for the digital economy. This support has been pivotal in passing landmark measures, exercising robust oversight over the executive and representing the interests of our people.”

“With the 2027 general election approaching, we must intensify grassroots mobilisation, consolidate our legislative gains, and engage new constituencies, especially youth and women, through empowerment programs,” he said.

The Host Governor, Uba Sani thereafter invited the Speaker House of Representatives and the Deputy Senate President to move for the vote of confidence and endorsement of the President, which was seconded by Governor Umar Idris of Kebbi state and followed by voice vote that affirmed the endorsement.

In a communique read by the APC North West Coordinating Governor, Senator Uba Sani after the meeting, the zone reaffirmed its loyalty to the APC and pledged ”full support for President Tinubu’s vision to deliver prosperity, equity, and lasting change for all Nigerians.”

”We thank and commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his purposeful leadership, bold reforms, and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s progress, especially in the North West zone.

”Under President Tinubu, security in the North West has significantly improved, enabling farmers to return to their fields and communities to regain peace and stability,” Governor Uba Sani said.

”Our zone enjoys unprecedented federal representation with 12 ministers, key national assembly positions, and top security appointments – a clear sign of inclusiveness and recognition.”

”Major infrastructure projects are being completed or are underway across the North West, marking a new era of development in our region.”

“APC continues to grow in strength, unity, and national appeal, due to Nigerians’ appreciation of the President and our APC Governors,” the communique added.