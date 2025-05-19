2027: Atiku, Obi coalition details secret – Ex-VP’s Aide

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Plans for a major opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections are being closely guarded, with details of the agreement between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi remaining under wraps.

Sources confirm that the two political heavyweights, alongside other opposition leaders, are working diligently to build a robust and viable coalition platform to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku’s Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe, told Vanguard in Abuja on Monday that while significant progress has been made in the coalition-building process, specific details, including power-sharing arrangements, are still being finalised.

“What I can confirm is that His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, His Excellency Peter Obi, and all the opposition leaders are working diligently towards building a viable and robust coalition platform.

“The details are currently being ironed out, though I can’t confirm specifics at this stage. What I can say is that significant progress has been made, and it’s only a matter of time before the coalition is finalised and brought to fruition,” Ibe stated.

Although rumours have circulated about a potential pact where Atiku would run for a single term as president with Obi as his running mate, Ibe clarified that such details cannot be confirmed at this stage.

“As for the issue of the platform and other related matters, these are being carefully worked out. At this point, I believe the leaders are keeping their cards close to their chest. However, once the coalition is fully established, all the details will be unveiled,” he said.

The coalition’s formation is seen as a strategic move to unite Nigeria’s fragmented opposition and present a formidable challenge to the APC in the 2027 elections.

For now, however, the opposition leaders remain tight-lipped, focusing on ironing out the finer details of their alliance.