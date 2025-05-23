2027: APC endorsement of Tinubu timely — Sen Dafinone

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Ede Dafinone, has described President Bola Tinubu as the preferred choice of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the 2027 presidential election as timely and deserving of the unanimous endorsement and adoption.

Sen. Dafinone, an APC member, stated this on the sidelines of the APC National Summit on Renewed Hope Agenda, which was held on Thursday at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governors of the APC, the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), stakeholders, and the APC-led leadership of the National Assembly had, on the occasion, separately and overwhelmingly adopted President Tinubu as their sole candidate for re-election in 2027.

The Delta State-born Senator expressed enthusiasm over the development and commended his party leadership for being proactive in quickly rewarding President Tinubu’s achievements in the past two years.

A statement from Senator Dafinone’s office said, “We are building a future rooted in accountability, growth, and grassroots empowerment. Mr. President, through his Renewed Hope Agenda, has laid a pathway to achieving these targets.”

He enthused that “there are very clear early indications that the Nigerian economy is starting to improve, which more than justify Mr. President’s very difficult decisions, especially regarding the fuel subsidy and the exchange rate.

“The repositioning of our economy was an essential piece of the renewed hope agenda and this will guarantee a strong, vibrant economy.”

The Senator further explained that an early endorsement, as witnessed now, solidifies the party’s unity as it prepares for the next general elections and lessens the opportunities for rancorous and divisive congresses and the build-up to the polls.

“What we see now is a testament to the wisdom and foresight of the APC leadership under Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje and the National Assembly hierarchy led by Senator Godswill Akpabio and Honourable Tajudeen Abbas.

“While other parties are battling with challenges of leadership and defections, our APC is consolidating both at the leadership and membership levels. This happens in Delta State as Governor Sheriff Oborevwori steers the ship to victory.

“So, while I applaud the steps taken, I am also confident that APC is heading for an even more commanding victory in Delta State and across the country at the polls in 2027”, Sen. Dafinone enthused.

Vanguard News