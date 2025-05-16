2027: ACC promises conservative leadership to restore Nigeria’s glory

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Allied Conservative Congress (ACC) has pledged to deliver a conservative-led government dedicated to revitalising Nigeria’s economy, security, and societal values ahead of the 2027 elections.

As the leading political association seeking official registration as a political party, the ACC maintains that a conservative approach, rooted in the country’s constitutional principles, is key to achieving sustainable development, lasting peace, and national unity.

In a statement signed by its National Chairman, Rev. Olusegun Peters, the group reaffirmed its commitment to winning the forthcoming elections and steering Nigeria back onto the path of advancement and prosperity.

Rev. Peters emphasised that conservative governance, in line with Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government, has long been neglected but is crucial for the nation’s progress.

The association also pointed to the growing disillusionment among Nigerians, criticising what it described as misplaced progressivism.

“We feel the pain of our compatriots who yearn for and deserve the true dividends of democracy to ease their suffering and restore confidence in our fatherland,” the statement read.

The ACC pledged to focus on strengthening its party structures, expanding membership, and engaging citizens who are eager for real change.

Rev. Peters called on Nigerians to embrace the party’s vision.

“It is time to sail Nigeria towards a glorious destination of genuine democracy, peace, national unity, security, and prosperity,” he added.

The statement further urged citizens to align themselves with the ACC in a shared effort to make Nigeria great again, framing the upcoming elections as a pivotal opportunity to transform the nation’s destiny.

The leadership expressed confidence that, together, Nigerians can build a strong, conservative, equitable, and decent democratic society.

Emphasising the importance of pragmatic leadership and collective effort in Nigeria’s renewal, they called for unity and focus among supporters, insisting that the 2027 elections represent a vital chance to turn the nation around.