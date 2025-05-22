2026 Poll: PDP aspirant, Obafemi blasts APC, says people are suffering in Ekiti

Ekiti Gov, Oyebanji

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—An aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2026 gubernatorial election in Ekiti State, Dr. Olugbenga Obafemi, has taken a swipe at the All Progressive Congress (APC) under the leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, saying the party has done nothing to benefit the residents.

Obafemi lamented the decline in the educational standards of the state, which has led to Ekiti being ranked 8th in WAEC performance among the 36 states in the country.

He stated this on Wednesday during a visit to his hometown in Ikole-Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, where he declared his intention to run in the 2026 gubernatorial race.

Speaking with journalists, Obafemi promised to provide free education for indigenes of the state, from primary to tertiary institutions, if elected as governor,

He emphasized that education should be free for Ekiti residents due to the state’s abundant natural resources, including cocoa, gold, coconut, among others.

The aspirant pledged to revitalize the agricultural sector of the state, aiming to make Ekiti the food basket of the nation.

Obafemi also assured that he would address the issue of insecurity with a robust security architecture.

His words: “Ikole has been set back in many ways, just as Ekiti has been. If you look at Ekiti, we call it the ‘Fountain of Knowledge,’ yet we are ranked 8th out of the 36 states in Nigeria in WAEC performance. That’s ridiculous.

“The APC has not done enough. There’s much to be done in Ekiti. We have an airport that has been built but has not yet facilitated commercial flights. The only flights operating there are shuttle flights. The airport needs to be opened to the world. The world needs to see how Ekiti has invested its resources.

“I’m going to make a difference for Ekiti, so that when you are coming from other states, you will travel on the right roads to Ekiti. Every road that is designated as a federal road is, as far as I’m concerned, a state road because it’s our people who will use it.

“Security is a major issue in the country. My own Amotekun, when I become governor, will not stay in the towns. Amotekun will be stationed in the forests to secure our borders and ensure that kidnappers or insurgents do not infiltrate our towns and disrupt the peace.

“I’ll provide free education for you, whether I have to use my own money or not. I’ll ensure free education from primary to university level for all indigenes of Ekiti State. The money is there. Where will we get the funds from? We have natural resources like cocoa, which we’re not fully utilizing. We have coconut, cassava, granite, and gold. God has blessed Ekiti abundantly, and it should not be suffering”.

Commenting on the candidacy of fellow PDP aspirant, Emmanuel Fayose, Obafemi acknowledged that Fayose has the right to contest but expressed confidence that he would win the primary elections.

Receiving the aspirant in his palace, the Elekole of Ikole Ekiti, Oba Aderemi Fasiku expressed his delight at his visit, acknowledging that no indigene of the town has become governor in the history of Ekiti.

The Monarch, represented by Elekole-in-council prayed for hissuccess and urged him not to neglect his responsibilities in the town if elected.

Obafemi also visited the residence of Olotin of Ikole-Ekiti, Chief Sayo Okunola for blessings.

Other areas visited include: Iwodi area in Ilotin and Ikoyi, Oke Aloye within the local government.