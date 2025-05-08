2025 UTME: JAMB to release results Friday

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is set to release the results of candidates who sat for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Indications have emerged that the board would release the results before noon on Friday, with the event expected to take place at JAMB’s headquarters in Bwari on Friday.

The terse invitation is ready: “The release of 2025 UTME is scheduled to hold tomorrow, Friday, 9th May, 2025; Venue: JAMB National Headquarters, Bwari, Abuja; Time: 8am.’

Recall that JAMB had, on Tuesday, released the statistical data of the performance of its candidates for the UTME examination.

From the statistics released, out of 1,955,069 candidates who sat for the 2025 UTME, more than 1.5 million scored less than 200 points in the examination.

The analysis also showed that only 420,415 candidates scored above 200 points, with 756 of them scoring above 320.

Up to 7,658 of the candidates scored between 300 and 319 points.

“As part of the results, 40,247 underage candidates were permitted to demonstrate their exceptional abilities.

“However, only 467 of these candidates (1.16 per cent) achieved scores that meet the threshold for exceptional ability as defined for the UTME, with their performance in the subsequent three stages still pending.

“Of the total number registered, 97 candidates were involved in examination infractions, while 2,157 others are currently undergoing investigation for suspected malpractices.