2025 Hajj: NAHCON transports 16,989 Nigerian pilgrims in 6 days

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says within six days, 16,989 Nigerian pilgrims have been transported to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj exercise.

NAHCON disclosed this in a statement by its Principal Information Officer, Malam Shafil Mohammed, in Abuja on Thursday.

Mohammed, while providing an update on the ongoing 2025 Hajj airlift operations, said that within six days, 42 flights have successfully conveyed 16,989 Nigerian pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said that the commission would regularly update the public on the exercise progress.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NAHCON is a government agency that regulates and coordinates Hajj and Umrah activities for Nigerian Muslims to ensure a smoother and more efficient pilgrimage experience.

This includes licensing and supervising organisations involved in Hajj and Umrah operations, and coordinating with government authorities in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia