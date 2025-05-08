2025 Hajj: NAHCON closes pilgrims’ registration, holds inaugural flight in Imo

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it closed the registration of pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj on May 2 to enable it to concentrate on the airlift of pilgrims.

The commission said that any Hajj fare deposit received after May 2 would be duly refunded.

Hajia Fatima Usara, Assistant Director, Information and Publication Division, NAHCON, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Usara, an extension was earlier made possible through the intervention of NAHCON Chairman Prof. Abdullahi Saleh, despite closure of contract by March 25.

“Stoppage of further registration became necessary in order for the Commission to concentrate on airlifting pilgrims, with sufficient resources to ensure their comfort.

“Any Hajj fare deposit received after May 2 will be duly refunded.

“Meanwhile, movement to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj commences from May 9,” she said.

She said that the inaugural flight for this year’s Hajj was scheduled to take off from Owerri, with Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo as host.

The NAHCON spokesperson said that 315 pilgrims from Imo, Abia and Bayelsa were scheduled to board the Air Peace airline for the trip.

“Vice-President Kashim Shettima is expected to grace the occasion as Special Guest of Honour.

“Already, the NAHCON advance team arrived in Owerri earlier on May 7 to monitor preparations for the inaugural flight,” she said.

She said that registration for the 2025 Hajj ended with a record of 40,671 pilgrims.

“Four flights are scheduled to take off simultaneously on May 9 for the pilgrimage.

“The flights are expected as follows: Max Air from Bauchi, two Flynas flights, one from Kebbi and the other from Osun through the Lagos departure centre.

“There is a fourth flight from Niger, totalling 2,528 pilgrims to arrive in Madina on the first day.

“Further details will be shared as the activities unfold,” she said. (NAN)