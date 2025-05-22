2025 budget: Wike to complete 14 ongoing road projects in FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has earmarked part of the N1.78 trillion proposed 2025 FCT statutory budget for the completion of 14 ongoing roads projects across the territory.

Wike disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday, when he appeared before the Senate and House of Representative Committees on FCT, to defend the 2025 FCT proposed budget.

He explained that out of the N1.78 trillion, N1.28 trillion was earmarked for capital projects, representing 72.3 per cent, while N494.1 billion was set aside as recurrent expenditure, representing 27.7 per cent.

He explained that road projects, sited both in the city centre and satellite towns would be handled by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD).

The minister explained a total of N801.5 billion was allocated to the FCDA while N137 billion was allocated to the STDD for execution of capital projects.

He identified some of the projects as the completion of roads B6 and B12 and full scope development of Arterial Road N20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX).

Also pencilled for competition is the provision of engineering infrastructure to Guzape Districts, provision of engineering infrastructure to Wuye District and provision of engineering infrastructure to Maitama II District.

“Others are the extension of Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX) from Southern Parkway (S8/S9) to Ring Road II, and full scope development of FCT Highway 105 (Kuje Road) from Airport Expressway to Outer Southern Expressway OSEX with Spur at Kyami District.

“Also for completion are the construction of Northern Parkway from Ring Road II to Ring Road III (6.2Km), full scope development of Arterial Road N20 from Arterial Road N5, and Rehabilitation of Old Keffi Road.

“The full scope development of Arterial Road N1 from Wuye District to Ring Road II, and the provision of access road to Bus Terminals in FCT would also be completed.

“Other ongoing road projects include the dualisation and upgrading of Ushafa War College/Army Check Point Road and other Ancillary Roads, and construction of Pai to Gomani Road in Kwali Area Council and dualization of Kuje to Gwagwalada Road,” he said.

The minister explained that the 14 ongoing projects would be sped up and completed before the end of 2025 fiscal year.

According to him the expansion and rehabilitation of the roads would eventually reduce the travel time and traffic gridlock on roads within and outside the capital city.