200,000 Nigerians die annually due to food-borne illnesses – Nnaji

R-L: Director General of Raw Materials Research and Development Council, Prof Ike Nonso, Deputy Chairman of Senate Committee on Science and Technology, Senator Kelvin Chukwu, Rep of Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Prof SAMSON Duna, Registrar/CEO of Nigerian Council of Food Science and Technology ( NiCFoST) Mrs VERONICA EZEH and Chairman of House Committee on Science Engineering, Hon Inuwa Garba at official Launch of Food SAFETY Operational Manual and Training of Food SAFETY Desk Officers organised by NiCFoST on Thursday in Abuja.

… As NiCoFST threatens clampdown on food vendors, restaurant owners, others over harmful practices

By Chioma Obinna

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Geoffrey Nnaji, has raised the alarm over the alarming number of deaths caused by food-borne illnesses in Nigeria. According to the Minister, 200,000 Nigerians lose their lives each year due to contaminated and adulterated food.

Speaking on Thursday during the official launch of the Food Safety Operational Manual and the training of Food Safety Desk Officers in Abuja, Nnaji warned that the Federal Government will no longer tolerate criminal and unethical food practices.

The Minister who was represented by the Director General of Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute, Prof Samson Duna described food Safety as more than a Health Concern but a national security priority.

“The time for impunity is over. From now on, anyone involved in food adulteration and contamination will face the full weight of the law,” Nnaji declared.

He lamented that the World Health Organisation, WHO, reports show that over 600 million people globally fall ill annually due to unsafe food, with Nigeria alone accounting for 200,000 deaths.

“In Sub-Saharan Africa, he revealed, the annual toll rises to a staggering 420,000 deaths.

“This is more than just a health issue; it is a national security priority, a development imperative, and a key driver of inclusive growth. Food safety is integral to the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” Nnaji emphasised

To address the issue, according to him, the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology has ramped up efforts to strengthen food safety regulations at all levels of government, especially in Local Government Areas where enforcement is weakest.

He said the Ministry is also collaborating with agencies like the Nigerian Council of Food Science and Technology (NiCoFST) to ensure stricter oversight and proactive measures.

Nnaji outlined several initiatives aimed at improving food safety across the country including the development of affordable technologies for food preservation and quality assurance; promotion of indigenous innovations that respect Nigeria’s diverse culinary culture; deployment of mobile and digital training tools for informal food vendors in both rural and urban communities.

The Minister further commended the Registrar of NiCoFST, Mrs. Veronica Ezeh, and her team for their professionalism and foresight in developing Nigeria’s first-ever Food Safety Operational Manual.

Earlier, the Registrar of NiCoFST, Mrs. Veronica Ezeh warned food vendors, restaurant owners, and food business operators engaged in criminal activities, urging them to desist from harmful practices that endanger public health.

“Food adulteration is a criminal offense, and those involved in it are not only breaking the law but also putting people’s lives at risk. Washing fruits with detergents, using burning tires to remove animal skins, using carbide to ripen fruits, cooking meat with paracetamol, and adding harmful dyes like Sudan 4 dye to enhance the appearance of red oil and peppers are dangerous practices that must be stopped immediately,” Ezeh stated.

She stressed that these unethical practices result in severe health conditions such as kidney failure, liver cirrhosis, cancer, and malnutrition.

The NiCoFST Registrar also called for increased recruitment of qualified food safety professionals at the Local Government level, noting that many Local Government Areas have failed to comply with constitutional provisions regarding the employment of such experts.

“Food safety must be institutionalised across all levels of government. Local Government Chairmen must urgently recruit licensed food safety professionals, and policymakers and development partners must prioritize food safety frameworks,” Ezeh emphasised.

At the training, over 150 Food Safety Desk Officers and participants from food regulatory agencies, Abuja Area Councils, and food business operators were equipped with the necessary tools and knowledge to implement the new food safety protocols laid out in the manual.

She noted that with the new development, the days of laxity in food safety enforcement is over bringing hope for a healthier, safer Nigeria.