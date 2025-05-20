20-year-old stabs father to death in Jigawa

The Nigeria Police Force

A 20-year-old man, Muhammad Salisu, has been arrested for allegedly killing his father, Salisu Abubakar, in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The incident reportedly occurred around 10 a.m. in the Bakin Kasuwa Quarters of the Sara District.

According to a statement released on Monday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Shi’isu Adam, the suspect attacked his father with a machete, inflicting fatal wounds to his shoulder, neck and chest.

The victim was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Birnin Kudu but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Following the report, the Divisional Police Officer in Sara and his team responded promptly to the scene, evacuated the victim and took custody of the suspect.

“The corpse was later released to the relatives for burial,” Adam said.

The police also recovered the machete used in the attack.

The statement said Jigawa State Commissioner of Police, AT Abdullahi, had ordered the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Dutse for a thorough investigation.

He assured that the suspect would be prosecuted and justice would be served.

“Upon completion of investigation, the suspect would be arraigned in court to face the full weight of the law.

“The police command is determined to ensure justice is served in this heinous crime,” the commissioner said.

The police urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.