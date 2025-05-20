20% of hospital admissions in urban areas due to foodborne diseases — Pate

Muhammad Ali Pate

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, has stated that 20% of hospital admissions in urban areas are due to foodborne diseases.

He made this disclosure during the launch of a manual by the Nigerian Council of Food Science and Technology aimed at guiding food safety desk officers in controlling, regulating, and monitoring food safety practices among street vendors nationwide.

The manual outlines practical procedures for inspection, documentation, reporting, and equipping inspectors with the competence required to assess and guide food business operators effectively.

Represented by Mrs. Adeola Olufowobi-Yusuf, Director of the Water Supply Management Programme, Foods and Drug Department at the Federal Ministry of Health, Pate emphasized that compromised food safety impacts not just individual health but also families, communities, and the nation’s economic development. He cited studies by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition indicating that foodborne diseases contribute significantly to urban hospital admissions.

He further stressed the importance of training food scientists and safety officers with the latest skills to oversee and enhance food safety practices across Nigeria.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, also urged local governments to employ licensed food science professionals and called for support from developmental partners for grassroots food safety interventions. Represented by Samson Duna, Director General of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute, Nnaji described the manual as a crucial step towards improving food safety in Nigeria.

Nnaji added that the ministry is committed to ensuring the manual is actively implemented, not just shelved, with backing from agencies and research institutes to develop affordable technologies for food processing and preservation. He also highlighted the use of mobile and digital platforms for delivering food safety education to informal vendors, aligning with international standards such as those set by WHO, FAO, and Codex.

The Registrar and CEO of the Nigerian Council of Food Science and Technology, Mrs. Veronica Eze, expressed confidence that the manual would help regulate and monitor food safety practices in markets, street shops, restaurants, and bakeries. She noted that food safety officers would be better equipped to identify and mitigate unethical practices among vendors, which pose health risks to vulnerable Nigerians, especially in rural areas.

She further linked unsafe food consumption to life-threatening illnesses such as kidney failure, liver cirrhosis, cancer, and diabetes, noting a visible correlation between poor food practices and rising health issues in Nigeria.