2 unconscious as jeep rams into commercial bus – LASTMA

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says a commercial minibus driver and a passenger were knocked unconscious after a Ford Jeep collided with their bus.
LASTMA’s General Manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday by Mr Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA.
Bakare-Oki said the accident occurred earlier on Thursday near Ikota School, heading toward Ajah, along the heavily trafficked Lekki-Ajah corridor.
He stated the crash involved a white Ford Jeep (plate number: KWL 574 CY) and a fully loaded commercial minibus (plate number: FST 207 YK).
“Initial findings suggest the Jeep’s driver, allegedly speeding, lost control and crashed violently into the moving minibus,” Bakare-Oki revealed.
The impact severely damaged the minibus. The driver reportedly slipped into a coma with a serious fracture to his right arm.
According to Bakare-Oki, a passenger suffered intense nasal bleeding and lost consciousness at the crash scene.
“LASTMA officers quickly responded, evacuating victims to a nearby hospital and securing the area to prevent further traffic disruption.
“The operation was supported by Ajiwe Divisional Police officers, who provided vital security reinforcement throughout,” he added.
Bakare-Oki stressed the dangers of reckless driving, saying “Excessive speed is a leading cause of deadly road crashes. Motorists must act responsibly and value life over haste.”
He wished the injured a quick recovery and reaffirmed LASTMA’s commitment to saving lives through proactive traffic control and public safety advocacy.
