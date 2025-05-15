15% of global population struggling with infertility – Uhioh

By Akpokona Omafuaire & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – The Chief Medical Director of Our Mother Theresa Specialist Hospital and Fertility Centre, Dr. Charles Uhioh, has revealed that approximately 15 percent of the global population is affected by infertility.

Speaking to journalists in Asaba, Delta State, during the hospital’s 20th anniversary celebration, Dr. Uhioh described infertility as a significant global health challenge, noting that men are responsible for about 30 percent of infertility cases.

“In another 30 percent of cases, the issue lies with the female partner. In yet another 30 percent, both partners have fertility challenges. The remaining 10 percent falls under what we call ‘unexplained infertility’,” he explained.

Despite the prevalence, Dr. Uhioh said advancements in medical technology and access to modern fertility treatments are helping to reduce the burden of infertility worldwide.

He highlighted the impact of his hospital—which operates branches in Lekki (Lagos), Asaba (Delta), and Uromi (Edo State)—stating that it has brought joy to over 6,000 families globally through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and other fertility services.

“Our slogan is, ‘Every Woman is a Mother’, and we are committed to women’s health, fertility care, and holistic well-being,” he said.

Expressing gratitude during the anniversary event, Dr. Uhioh reflected on the Centre’s journey over the past two decades.

“I feel elated and very happy celebrating the grace of God. When we look back at where we started and where we are now, we have every reason to be thankful,” he said.

“We started from absolutely nothing, and today, by God’s grace, we have been able to touch lives across continents. It’s been a journey of faith and service.”

The hospital’s milestone was celebrated by staff, patients, and families whose lives have been transformed through its services.