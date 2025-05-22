13,500 terrorists, criminals neutralised since 2023 – NSA

…Says 124,408 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters, family members surrender

…252,596 rounds of assorted ammunition recovered, destroyed

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, on Thursday said that over 13,543 terrorists and other criminal elements have been neutralised across Nigeria since May 2023.

The NSA made the disclosure at the All Progressives Congress National Policy and Development Summit held at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

He said the military and intelligence agencies had made gains in ongoing counter-terrorism efforts, noting that 13,543 insurgents and criminals were killed during various operations nationwide over the past two years of President Bola Tinubu in office.

The NSA also said that no fewer than 124,408 fighters of Boko Haram and its offshoot, the Islamic State in West Africa Province, along with their family members, have surrendered to Nigerian forces and are undergoing rehabilitation through the government’s de-radicalisation and reintegration programme.

Ribadu said: “We have so far recovered and destroyed 252,596 rounds of assorted ammunition. Our troops have neutralised 13,543 terrorists. “

Thursday’s disclosure comes amid Nigeria’s ongoing battle with insurgents, bandits, and separatist groups across multiple theatres of violence, from the Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast to banditry in the Northwest and North Central, and criminal violence in the South.

The insurgency in the Northeast, which began in 2009, has led to the deaths of over 350,000 people—both directly and indirectly—according to United Nations estimates, and displaced over two million.

Despite repeated claims of degrading Boko Haram, security agencies continue to grapple with attacks, ambushes and bombings, particularly in Borno and Yobe states.

The past two months have seen a resurgence of violence, including the killing of locals in Plateau, Benue and Borno states.

The NSA also attributed the improved security situation to enhanced inter-agency collaboration, increased investment in intelligence gathering, and political will.

The APC National Summit was convened to assess the performance of the Tinubu administration.