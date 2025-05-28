127 foreign nationals arrested in Kano for alleged cybercrimes, others

127 foreign nationals arrested in Kano for alleged cybercrimes.

By Bashir Bello

No fewer than 127 foreign nationals have been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Kano State for alleged involvement in different cybercrimes and irregular migration.

The State Comptroller of Immigration, Kabir Danja, while giving a breakdown, said of the 127 foreign nationals arrested, 86 were Nigeriens, and the remaining 41 were Chadians.

Danja also said his officers arrested 80 other Nigerians equally.

He said they were arrested in the Hotoro Ring Road area of Nasarawa Local Government during an operation based on credible intelligence, targeting a hideout where the suspects were taking cover to defraud innocent Nigerians.

According to him, “a total of 206 individuals were arrested, including 86 Nigeriens, 41 Chadians, and 80 Nigerians. Of the 206 suspects, 185 were males and 21 were females, aged between 25 and 35 years,” Danja said.

The State Comptroller of Immigration stated that interrogation revealed that most of the 127 foreign nationals had entered the country through unauthorised entry points and did not possess residence cards or travel documents.

He noted that the 80 Nigerians among them have been handed over to the police.

Danja however, said that the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, has directed that the irregular migrants be repatriated after the conclusion of the investigation into their activities.

Vanguard News