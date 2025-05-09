‘100 Years of Civil Aviation in Nigeria’ set for public launch

By Dickson Omobola

Aviation Editor of a Nigerian news outlet, New Telegraph Newspapers, Mr Wole Shadare, has documented 100 years of civil aviation in Nigeria and concluded plans to present it to the public.

Shadare, in the book titled: ‘100 Years of Civil Aviation In Nigeria: History, Issues and Prospects,’ chronicled issues and events that shaped the Nigerian aviation industry in its 100 years of existence.

The author, who said the book would be launched on Friday, May 23, 2023, said it contained valuable information on the industry that aviation professionals, airline operators, service providers, practitioners’, decision makers, students and researchers would find most useful.

He said: “The story of Nigeria’s aviation industry has been put in the correct perspective by the author, using his rich and varied experience and uninhibited access to relevant source materials, historical and contemporary areas of Nigeria’s aviation history.

“The book, a compendium of facts and figures on the aviation journey so far, is a unique source of information for all stakeholders, scholars and researchers who desire to know how aviation has evolved over the past 100 years from the first flight that landed in the ancient city of Kano in 1925.”

He further stated that the 368-page book would be the first major updated work to give an account of the aviation industry from 1925 to 2025.

The book launch, which would be held at the Providence Hotel in Ikeja would attract seasoned aviators, professionals and stakeholders, including the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo.