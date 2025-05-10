10 phones with 6000mAh battery life

motorola-moto-edge-60-

One of the many factors to consider when purchasing a new mobile phone is the battery life. The reason is clear – no one wants to charge their mobile phone two or three times daily. A strong and durable battery life enable mobile users to use their mobile phones for as long as they want without having to fear of a battery drainage.

However, there has not been too many progress on the side of mobile phones companies as they tend to focus on other specs. of a mobile phone such as processors, screen quality, camera, storage and many others.

In the same vein, there are a couple of mobile phones which have a 6000mAh battery life, as opposed to a 5000mAh which was long in circulation, and still in some mobile phones. While these mobile phones have 6000mAh battery lives, they sometimes do not totally translate to an utmost durability because of other factors that are responsible to draining battery lives.

Yet, they are still an edge over 5000mAh.

Below are ten (10) phones with a 6000mAh battery life:

1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro



On Wednesday, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro was introduced in India. The 50-megapixel primary sensor is the focal point of the Motorola Edge 60 Pro’s triple rear camera arrangement. A 6,000mAh battery that supports wired, wireless, and reverse charging powers the Motorola Edge 60 Pro.

2. OPPO F29 Pro



When searching for a 6000mAh handset, the OPPO F29 Pro is a good buy. It uses a single-cell battery with a rated capacity of 5840mAh/22.90Wh and a typical capacity of 6000mAh/23.52Wh.

3. Samsung Galaxy M35



The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G might be the solution if you’re looking for a gadget that satisfies all of your requirements, including dependable performance, excellent battery life, and 5G connectivity.

4. Vivo X200 Ultra



You simply must try the Vivo X200 Pro, which has a 6000mAh battery, a 3nm dimensity 9400 chip, and a 200MP ZEISS camera. All of these are made to withstand harsh environments and provide the lively experiences you’ve always wanted from your smartphone.

5. Itel Power 70



Itel Power 70 has powered Itel into the biggest highlights of mobile phones when it was announced in March, 2025. The phone is equipped with a 6000mAh battery and runs Android 14. A Mediatek Helio G50 Ultimate octa-core processor powers the phone.

6. OPPO Reno 14



Set to be announced by May, it appears that Oppo is improving upon rather than completely changing its appearance, given how much the design resembles that of the Reno 13 Pro. However, all indications are pointing to the device being with a 6000mAh battery life.

7. TECNO Pouvoir 3 Plus



As a mobile phone user, you would never want to enjoy the limitless battery life that the massive 6000mah battery and the amoled screen provide.

8. Gionee M6s Plus



The Gionee M6 Plus battery is the ideal high-quality replacement battery that was created especially for your phone to address issues like rapid battery drain and short backup times. You can even increase the usage time by carrying an extra standby battery.

9. Galaxy M34



The Samsung Galaxy M34 is a mid-range smartphone from the Samsung M Series. The phone features a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, 1080×2400 pixel resolution (FHD+), and a 6000mAh battery.

10. Samsung Galaxy F1



With a 6000 mAh battery that supports 25 W fast charging, this smartphone is a really nice one. It can last up to two days on a single charge, allowing you to binge-watch all night.

