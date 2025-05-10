10 phones with 4K video recording in 2025

Sony-Xperia-1-IV

Whether you’re a content creator, mobile videographer, or just someone who enjoys ultra-high-definition visuals, 4K capabilities have become a key factor in choosing phone.

While not every phone offers a true 4K display, many modern flagships deliver brilliant 4K video recording that rivals professional cameras.

Below are 10 standout smartphones that support 4K features, with brief insights into what makes each of them special.

1. Sony Xperia 1 V

The Sony Xperia 1 V is perhaps the most complete 4K phone on the market. It boasts a true 4K OLED display—a rarity even among flagships—alongside the ability to record in 4K at up to 120 frames per second. Designed with creators in mind, this phone delivers cinema-grade visuals for both playback and recording.

2. Sony Xperia 1 IV

Building on that legacy, the Sony Xperia 1 IV maintains the stunning 4K OLED screen and enhances the filming experience with manual controls and advanced autofocus systems. It caters to professionals and enthusiasts who want full control over their mobile video content.

3. Xperia PRO-I

Another gem from Sony, the Xperia PRO-I, goes a step further by integrating a 1-inch camera sensor (similar to those in premium compact cameras) and offering exceptional 4K recording capabilities. It also features professional-level apps tailored for vloggers, filmmakers, and live streamers.

4. Sony Xperia 1 III

The Sony Xperia 1 III, though a generation older, still holds its ground with a brilliant 4K HDR OLED display and strong video features. It set the standard for high-resolution mobile screens and continues to be a top pick for those who consume and shoot high-quality content.

5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Shifting away from Sony, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a multimedia beast. While its screen resolution stops just short of 4K (QHD+), it delivers superior video recording performance with 4K at 60fps on both front and rear cameras, plus an 8K option for ultra-detail capture. Samsung’s camera software and stabilization are among the best available.

6. iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max is a filmmaker’s dream, offering 4K recording at 60fps with support for ProRes and Dolby Vision. Although it doesn’t have a native 4K screen, its Super Retina XDR display is sharp enough to satisfy the most discerning eyes. Paired with Apple’s powerful A17 Pro chip, it excels in both quality and consistency.

7. iPhone 14 Pro Max

Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max remains a reliable option for 4K video creation, with cinematic mode and Dolby Vision adding professional flair to everyday videos. Its computational photography and stable recording options make it ideal for creators who want excellent footage straight from their pocket.

8. OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 11 strikes a balance between affordability and flagship performance. It offers smooth 4K video recording at 60fps, complemented by fast processing speeds and good stabilization. While it doesn’t feature a 4K display, its QHD+ AMOLED screen delivers sharp and vivid playback.

9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Despite being released earlier, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra still ranks among the best for media use. It supports 4K video and even 8K at 24fps, making it a solid option for users who want creative freedom and the added benefit of S Pen functionality for editing and control.

10. Xiaomi 13 Pro

Lastly, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, featuring Leica-powered lenses, offers outstanding 4K video performance with Dolby Vision support. Its WQHD+ AMOLED display ensures your 4K recordings look rich and colorful, even if not at native 4K resolution.

