₦5,000 or Fuel: Police commence disciplinary action against six officers

Abuja – The Nigeria Police Force has begun disciplinary proceedings against six officers implicated in a viral extortion incident along the Benin bypass, where motorists were allegedly forced to choose between parting with ₦5,000 or offering fuel.

In response to the public outcry sparked by the video, the Force reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on extortion and misconduct.

The officers, including a Chief Superintendent of Police who served as their supervising officer, were summoned to the Force Headquarters in Abuja to face Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM.

The IGP described their actions as “shameful, distasteful, and utterly unacceptable,” and immediately directed the commencement of disciplinary procedures.

All six officers have been formally queried. In addition, orderly room trials have begun for the Inspectors directly implicated in the extortion captured on video.

This swift action underscores the Police Force’s commitment to professionalism, integrity, and accountability. The public is assured that such misconduct will not be tolerated, and appropriate sanctions will be applied in line with established disciplinary processes.

The Force also reiterated its call for citizens to report unethical behavior, assuring that all complaints will be treated with seriousness and transparency.