Zulum unveils Sen. Monguno’s Empowerment Initiative for Borno North

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, inaugurated an empowerment initiative for northern Borno constituents by the senator representing the zone, Barr. Mohammed Tahir Monguno.

The items distributed include 13 GX Lexus sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to enhance transportation on the difficult Sahara axis usually found in most parts of northern Borno, 60 mini Toyota pickup vans, and 30 tricycles, a.k.a Keke Napep to some of his constituents.

At a brief flag-off held on Friday in Maiduguri, Zulum commended Senator MT Monguno for the initiative and emphasised that his administration would collaborate with the lawmaker to provide the needed infrastructures in northern Borno.

“This is not the first time the senator has been providing such empowerment. He started this in the last 20 years when he was a member of the House of Representatives. Senator MT Monguno’s contributions to the growth and development of Borno State need not be overemphasised,” Zulum said.

He added, “His empowerment doesn’t stop at northern Borno; it has also reached the nooks and crannies of Borno State. I want to commend you and assure you that under my distinguished leadership, the Government of Borno State will continue to support you in meeting our people’s demands.”

“The senator has said it all. In addition to what he is distributing today, You have heard from him that he has facilitated the implementation of some laudable programmes or projects in his senatorial zones. The total amount of money voted in this year’s budget for his senatorial zones amounts to about N15 billion. This will go a long way in complimenting the state government’s efforts.”

Delivering his remarks, Senator Monguno noted that in addition to the several empowerment initiatives, he has facilitated 11 projects amounting to nearly N16 billion spread across the northern part of Borno and Maiduguri metropolis.

The projects that were captured in 2025 budget, according to Monguno, include the construction and furnishing of a 1,000-seater capacity lecture hall at the Borno State University (BOSU), the construction and furnishing of the Digital Literacy Centre at Ramat Polytechnic, the rehabilitation of the federal college of fisheries Development, Baga, construction of water supply scheme at Magumeri, construction of link road and drainage at federal polytechnic, Monguno, construction of parameter fencing of Federal Polytechnic, Monguno.

Others are the completion and furnishing of the ICT centre at the Federal Polytechnic, Monguno; reconstruction of the Dikwa-Marte road; construction of a 500 cubic steel elevated tank at the Federal Polytechnic, Monguno; construction of the Monguno town hall; and completion and furnishing of the skills acquisition centre at Gajiram.

In his address, the APC state chairman, represented by the Deputy Chairman of North, Alhaji Kalla Monguno, commended Governor Zulum’s resettlement efforts, stressing that many communities hitherto displaced due to the insurgency were empowered and returned to their ancestral communities. He also commended the senator representing northern Borno for always supporting his constituents.

On his part, the speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan recalled that Senator Monguno had, on several occasions, facilitated tremendous support for the people of the north.

He urged the Senator to continue the good tempo in complementing efforts of Borno State Government under the leadership of Governor Babagana Zulum.