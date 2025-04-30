Zed-Faith Foundation donates food, medical items worth millions to FCT children in need

By Obetta Henry

Founder and Chairman of Zed-Faith Foundation International and CEO SBI. Amb. Daniel Onyeka Newman has donated foods, provisions and medical Items worth millions of Naira to Ark of Refuge Orphanage and elderly homes in the FCT as part of his efforts to ensure that less privileged children and elderly in our society are given hope to smile even as the country faces tough economic crisis which has led to hike in food price and other essential commodities.

During the donations, Amb Daniel Onyeka Newman, a Nigerian based in the UK known for his renowned philanthropical work both home and abroad, who was ably represented by the Foundation’s Media Consultant Amb. Victor Atewe expressed his satisfaction of how the less- privileged children and the aged ones are well taken care of.

Amb. Victor stated that the donations are self sponsored, gestured by the Chairman of the Foundation not government funded, given as an act of Love to humanity and as such the medical and food items given to the children and elderly should be used solely attending to their needs.

He stated that the Founder of Zed-Faith Foundation International and it’s partners will continuously support the elderly ones and less-privileged children with needs not just in the FCT but across the country.

Furthermore, he explained that the donation is aimed at helping the orhanage home alleviate the burden of rising cost of food and other commodities especially during this period of hike in basic essential needs while beckoning on the government to support credible NGO’s such as theirs in to help cushion the hard economic effect on those genuinely in need.

While responding to the kind gesture, the Old People’s home Kado and Representatives of Ark of Refuge Orphanage appreciated the Chairman and his team for always supporting them, acknowledging that they never seized to care for the vulnerable and noted that food and medical donation to the elderly home and orphanage would be put into good use. They also encouraged the foundation not too relent in its philanthropical work for mankind and national development.

In addition the country representative of Zed-Faith Foundation Mr Chinnaya Dominic Chikwado represented by the Administrative Officer of the Foundation Mr Udodirim Okorie, encouraged all influential citizens to join hands together in alleviating the suffering of those is need.