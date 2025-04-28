Zamfara APC Chair commends Matawalle for support, assumes new role

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Chairman for Zamfara State, Alhaji Tukur Umar Danfulani, has lauded Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Muhammad Matawalle, for his unwavering support.

The commendation came as Danfulani presented his appointment letter as the new Board Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Azare, Bauchi state, a position conferred by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During a visit to the minister’s office, Tukur Danfulani expressed deep gratitude to President Tinubu for the trust and opportunity, pledging to execute his duties with integrity and dedication to align with the president’s expectations.

“I am profoundly grateful to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for this appointment and his generosity,” Danfulani said.

He also acknowledged Dr Matawalle’s consistent backing, crediting the minister’s support as instrumental to his new role.

In response, Dr Matawalle urged Danfulani to uphold honesty, commitment, and patriotism in his leadership at the Medical Centre, emphasising the importance of serving with distinction.

The appointment marks a significant step in strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare administration, with Danfulani expected to bring his experience to enhance the operations of the Federal Medical Centre in Azare, Bauchi state.