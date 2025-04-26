Youths trained to harness digital skills, AI for civic impact

Rising Child Foundation, a youth-focused non-profit organisation, has launched a transformative capacity-building initiative aimed at strengthening digital skills and promoting ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) among youth-led civil society organisations across Nigeria’s South-West region.

The workshop, themed “Enhancing Digital Skills and AI Tools for Civic Engagement and Good Governance,” was unveiled at a well-attended event on Saturday 26th of April, 2025. It marks the beginning of a broader project designed to equip young leaders with the tools, knowledge, and ethical frameworks necessary to harness AI for positive social impact.

Delivering the keynote address, Taibat Hussain, Executive Director of Rising Child Foundation, described the initiative as a bold response to the growing digital divide and the ethical challenges emerging in Nigeria’s civic space.

“AI is no longer the future—it is the present. Civil society must not only adopt these technologies but must do so ethically, inclusively, and with a focus on justice and human rights,” Taibat said.

The project follows a comprehensive needs assessment conducted in 2024, which identified significant gaps in digital literacy and AI readiness among youth-led organisations in the region. Out of more than 200 applications received, 23 organisations were selected through a rigorous process to participate in the programme.

The initiative is supported by the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund (NYFF) and features an intensive training component, mentorship opportunities, ICT audits to enhance digital preparedness, and will culminate in the AI Action Summit scheduled to hold in Osun State between May and June 2025. “With partners like NYFF, the vision of a #NigeriaWeWant—where technology serves as a tool for inclusion and innovation—is not only possible, but inevitable,” Taibat added.

At the Summit, Rising Child Foundation will officially launch a policy document titled “Inclusive Artificial Intelligence for All: A Framework for Ethical Governance in Youth-Led, People with Disability, and Female-Led Organisations in Nigeria.” The policy aims to serve as a blueprint for rights-based, inclusive AI governance across civil society in Nigeria.

One of the highlights of the workshop was a session led by Olasupo Abideen Opeyemi, Founder of FactCheck Africa and MyAIFactChecker, Africa’s first AI-powered fact-checking platform. In his presentation, Olasupo spoke extensively on AI policy development, governance, ethics, and safety standards—critical areas for organisations seeking to integrate AI responsibly into their advocacy work.

Drawing from his experience building AI-based solutions to combat misinformation, Olasupo stressed the importance of creating regulatory frameworks that prioritize human rights, transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in AI deployment. He challenged participants to think beyond technical tools and consider the broader societal impacts of emerging technologies, particularly on marginalized groups.

“Access to technology must come with a duty of care,” Olasupo emphasized. “As we innovate, we must also ensure that AI serves democracy, strengthens public trust, and promotes equity across all sectors of society.”

In her remarks, Dr. Bashirat Abdulganiyu, who served as the day’s moderator and also doubles as the Program Manager of Rising Child foundation, emphasised the urgent need for ethical considerations in the deployment of AI tools in governance and advocacy.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Adebowale Akintade, the Executive Director of Renewed Hope for the Disabled Initiative, described the training as “an eye-opener” and pledged to apply the knowledge gained to drive social change and civic innovation within their communities.

The Rising Child Foundation reaffirmed its mission to continue promoting responsible technology use, ethical advocacy, and inclusive governance through youth-driven initiatives.