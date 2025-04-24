Youth leader murdered in Makurdi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A youth leader, Raphael Ikyav, popularly known as Spanner, has reportedly been attacked and murdered by unknown armed men in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

Though the motive of the assailants was not known but an eyewitness disclosed that the deceased was killed Wednesday night in his shop along Akpehe Road axis of the town.

According to the eyewitness, the assailants, numbering about four, stormed the shop of the deceased and after a hot exchange stabbed him severally.

He said: “They went and met him in his shop at about 8 pm and after quarrelling with him, they attacked him, stabbing him severally.

“Unfortunately, before anyone knew what was happening, the young men who were about four fled the scene, leaving him in his pool of blood.

“He was later discovered by neighbours who rushed to the scene after hearing him scream for help. But he was confirmed dead shortly after being taken to a nearby hospital.”

The murder of the young man has created anxiety in that part of the town as it was reliably gathered some of his close friends had already threatened to avenge his death.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the murder, said: “The Command received reports about the killing of the youth leader and investigation is ongoing.”