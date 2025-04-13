Your death was a rude shock to me, Otedola mourns Christian Chukwu

By Nwafor Sunday

Billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Femi Otedola, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Nigerian football legend, Christian Chukwu, describing the news as a “rude shock.”

In a heartfelt tribute shared on his official Facebook page on Sunday, Otedola praised Chukwu’s immense contribution to Nigerian football and his enduring legacy as both captain and coach of the Super Eagles.

“As one of Nigeria’s patriots, Christian Chukwu creatively used the game of football as a unifying force for us as individuals and the nation in general,” Otedola said. “His footballing career as the captain and subsequently coach of the national team remains legendary and fully etched in the annals of our national history.”

Chukwu, who passed away recently, was not only remembered for his brilliance on the pitch but also for his leadership and dedication to the sport. His influence helped shape Nigerian football during its formative years.

Otedola also recalled his personal involvement in supporting Chukwu during a critical moment in 2019 when the football icon was diagnosed with prostate cancer that affected his legs. Otedola funded Chukwu’s medical treatment in the United Kingdom, which he said gave the coach “a new lease of life.”

“My condolences go out to his entire family and to his fans all over the world. May you all find comfort during this difficult time,” he wrote. “May his soul rest in peace.”

Femi Otedola is the Executive Chairman of Geregu Power Plc and a renowned philanthropist, known for his interventions in health, education, and sports.

Christian Chukwu’s death has continued to elicit tributes from across the sporting world, as former teammates, fans, and public figures mourn a man widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s greatest football icons.